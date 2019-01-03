Uri: This promotional video of Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam starrer will strike you hard

Uri: The Surgical Strike is undoubtedly one of the most interesting films of the year. The movie starring Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam in the lead role has been creating a buzz since its teaser was launched last year. Now as the movie is just a few days away from its release, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to promote it. On Thursday, a promotional video featuring Yami and Vicky was released by the makers which will leave you guys awestruck.

In the video, we can see Yami addressing media at a press conference and talking about her character and Indian soldiers. But, then one of the journalists asks her if she knows what a surgical strike is and when Yami starts explaining about it, a twist takes place in the video that will strike you hard. It’s really an innovative concept for a promotional video and it gels quite well with the theme of the movie. Well, Yami too leaves us impressed with her act in this 1 minute 4 seconds video.

Uri: The Surgical Strike is based on the real-life incident that took place in 2016 at Uri army base camp. The neighbouring country had attacked the base camp and then our Indian soldiers did a surgical strike on them. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the movie is slated to release on January 11, 2019.