Uri trailer: This Vicky Kaushal starrer will give you goosebumps

In 2016, Pakistan carried out a sudden attack on unarmed Indian soldiers in Uri. Famously known as the Uri attack, it left the whole country shocked. And post this, India was in no mood to sit quiet. Indian soldiers then carried out a surgical strike on the Pakistani camp. Now a movie is made on this attack and the surgical strike that took place two years ago. Titled as Uri: The Surgical Strike, the movie stars Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, Kirti Kulhari, Mohit Raina and Paresh Rawal. The trailer of the film has been released and it will give you goosebumps.

The trailer gives us an insight into what the movie is going to offer. There are scenes in the trailer that will fill your heart with the emotion of patriotism. Heavy dialogues, emotional scenes and fabulous performances; is what this film is going to be all about. Vicky Kaushal has proved his mettle as an actor in previous movies, but Uri surely looks like his best performance till date. Yami Gautam just has a couple of scenes in the trailer, but she manages to leave a mark. Kirti Kulhari, Mohit Raina and Paresh Rawal too make their presence felt. In recent times, we haven’t seen a trailer which is so impressive and has the power to keep you hooked. Uri: The Surgical Strike is definitely one film that we are eagerly waiting to watch in theatres.

Directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Uri: The Surgical Strike is slated to hit the screens on January 11, 2019.