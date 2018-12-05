image
Wednesday, December 5th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Uri trailer: This Vicky Kaushal starrer will give you goosebumps

Bollywood

Uri trailer: This Vicky Kaushal starrer will give you goosebumps

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   December 05 2018, 11.15 am
back
BollywoodEntertainmentKirti KulhariMohit RainaParesh RawaltrailerUriUri trailerUri: The Surgical StrikeUri: The Surgical Strike trailerVicky KaushalYami Gautam
nextArjun Kapoor is 'green with envy' as Malaika poses with Karan Johar
ALSO READ

When Vicky Kaushal got screwed, for real

Vicky Kaushal was an introvert who used to hate the limelight

Vicky Kaushal reacts to Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy