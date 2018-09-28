Uri: Vicky Kaushal slays the poster of his latest film, teaser out soon

Vicky Kaushal has done it again. The latest Bollywood sensation has dropped the first poster of his latest film and we are speechless. He had been posting prep images for the film on social media but this first poster, we must say, exceeds expectations. The story of men who made the surgical strike a success has Vicky in the lead and we can't stop swooning.

His co-star from Manmarziyaan, Abhishek Bachchan, was one of the first to react with a ‘lit emoji’ and we couldn’t agree more. Vicky has had a stellar year so far. He played a Pakistani army officer in the super hit Raazi that had Alia Bhatt in the lead. He followed that up with Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju which was a Blockbuster success.

Manmarziyaan may have done average business but Kaushal’s DJ Sans was a hit with the movie goers. Three characters in a year that were absolutely different in both approach and performances.

Written and directed by Aditya Directed Uri is set to release in January next year. The film is being produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Kaushal is clearly looking at taking his success in the current year to 2019 as well.