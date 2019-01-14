image
Monday, January 14th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

URI weekend box office: Vicky Kushal 2019 begins with a bang

Bollywood

URI weekend box office: Vicky Kushal 2019 begins with a bang

Nikita ThakkarNikita Thakkar   January 14 2019, 4.50 pm
back
BollywoodEntertainmentranveer singhThe Accidental Prime MinisterUri: The Surgical StrikeVicky Kaushal
nextEmraan Hashmi's son declared cancer free, Abhishek Bachchan sends good wishes
ALSO READ

Anurag Kashyap supports Vicky Kaushal’s film Uri with hard hitting tweets

Akshay Kumar continues his yearly kite flying ritual with daughter, Nitara

Wink babe Priya Prakash Varrier takes a leaf out of Deepika Padukone’s style file!