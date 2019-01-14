URI weekend box office: Vicky Kushal 2019 begins with a bang

Last Friday, two films made it to the theatres. Vicky Kaushal's URI: The Surgical Strike and Anupam Kher's The Accidental Prime Minister clashed at the box office. Well, among the two, it's Vicky's film that has emerged victorious in this battle. Going by the box office numbers, one can easily say that the film is a hit. Over the weekend, URI: The Surgical Strike managed to mint approximately Rs 35 crore, as reported by Box Office India.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, URI: The Surgical Strike is a film based on the surgical strikes carried out by the Indian Army post the neighbouring country attacked unarmed soldiers in Uri. Vicky Kaushal, being the lead, stole all the limelight as critics and audience lauded his performance. Industry folks like Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty and many others supported URI and helped Vicky create a buzz for his film. Well, all these factors have worked well for the film.

Rs 35 crore in three days is a good number for a film like this. We hope the following days too, turn out to be good for URI. After all, the josh is high and Vicky’s fans are in no mood to keep calm.