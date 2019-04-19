Urmila Matondkar takes a jibe at PM Modi, asks for not a biopic but a comedy film

Ranjini Maitra April 19 2019, 12.32 am April 19 2019, 12.32 am

PM Narendra Modi, a biopic on the Prime Minister of India starring Vivek Oberoi in the lead role, has been hitting the headlines, mostly for wrong reasons. Apart from frequently being called a propaganda film and facing a petition by Congress activists, the film also had its release stalled, owing to an order of the Election Commission. The film has the internet divided. While some believe general elections are not the time when it should release, some are totally curious to check out the PM's journey on the big screen. Meanwhile, a new Congress member - Urmila Matondkar - is in a mood to take a jibe at Modi's biopic.

"The biopic made on his (PM Modi's) life is nothing but a joke as the prime minister, who claims to have a 56-inch-chest, has miserably failed to deliver anything. The movie made on his life is a joke on the democracy, poverty and diversity of India, which has been damaged," the actor, who recently joined Congress and will be contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections from Mumbai North constituency, told PTI.

"Rather, a comedy film should be made on him and his unfulfilled promises. "What can be worse than a prime minister of a democratic country not holding even a single press conference in the last five years," she added.

Interestingly enough, Vivek Oberoi, who dons Modi's role, had a similar opinion about a biopic on Rahul Gandhi. "Why should I make a biopic on Rahul Gandhi? What has he done that is noteworthy. I'd have to shoot most of the film in Thailand," he had further added," he had answered.

And just in case you did not know, a biopic on Gandhi, titled My Name is Raga, directed by Rupesh Paul, is on its way!