Urmila Matondkar’s Chamma Chamma joins the league of recreated songs

It was only on Tuesday that we saw the recreated version of the song Tabu’s 90s hit Ruk Ruk Ruk. The recreated version has Kajol shaking her leg on it. And now there’s one more old song all set to be recreated. We are talking about Chamma Chamma from the movie China Gate which featured none other than Urmila Matondkar.

The recreated track will feature in Arshad Warsi starrer Fraud Saiyyan which is produced by Prakash Jha. Kumar Taurani, the co-producer of the movie told Mumbai Mirror, “Prakash ji recently showed us all the songs from his film and there was a situation where a dance number was required. He selected ‘Chamma Chamma.’ We have roped in (composer) Tanishk Bagchi to recreate the song for him. Tanishk is known to work his magic on retro tracks. We should have the new version ready by the weekend.”

It is not yet decided which actress will feature in the recreated version. Taurani said, “We are speaking to known actresses and should finalise one shortly. The song will be shot in the next 10-12 days.”

It will be interesting to see which actress will groove to the song. Sonakshi Sinha has become favourite of filmmakers when it comes to recreated tracks. She featured in the recreated version of Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu and she will also be seen in the reprised version of Mungda. So, we won’t be surprised if she is roped in for Chamma Chamma too. By the way, even Nora Fatehi has become quite famous after Dilbar, so she too might be the one to grab this track. Whichever actress is roped in has to give her best as Urmila’s thumkas from the original song are still loved by the audiences.