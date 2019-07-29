Ranjini Maitra July 29 2019, 10.41 am July 29 2019, 10.41 am

In the few years of being a popular, young cricketer and a part of the national team, Hardik Pandya has also had his share of linkup rumours (and maybe some truth in it as well). For example, his Twitter banter with Parineeti Chopra got everyone wondering whether something was cooking. Shibani Dandekar's quite cosy congratulatory tweet to Hardik did the same. All of these die down, but a couple of times, the buzz was quite strong.

One of them is Hardik's alleged affair with actor Urvashi Rautela. The two reportedly met at a party in 2018, where Hardik's brother Krunal was also present. Hmm! We don't know whether rumours of them hitting it off instantly were true or whether they are still cupid-struck. But gossip mongers suggest Urvashi sought some kind of help from Hardik. This has irked the actor, who put up an Instagram story, rubbishing the same. "I would humbly request respective media channels on @youtube to stop uploading such ridiculous videos as I have a family to answer and it creates problems for me," she wrote.

Earlier, grapevines also had it that Urvashi asked for two tickets for the India vs Pakistan match in World Cup 2019 from Hardik, for herself and her mother. But the appeal was turned down by Hardik. The actor, however, rubbished the rumours.