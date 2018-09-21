image
Friday, September 21st 2018
English
Urvashi Rautela lifts Gigi Hadid's Instagram post

Bollywood

Urvashi Rautela lifts Gigi Hadid's Instagram post

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   September 21 2018, 5.18 pm
back
Ahaan PandayBollywoodEntertainmentgigi hadidUrvashi RautelaZayn Malik
nextBatla House first look: John Abraham is ready to be India’s Most Decorated Cop
ALSO READ

Sushmita Sen and Renee's kick-boxing session is mummy-daughter goals

Rana Daggubati shares his profound love for Tinkle

Bhoga Khidikee: Priyanka Chopra shares the poster of her first Assamese production