Urvashi Rautela lifts Gigi Hadid's Instagram post

Urvashi Rautela was recently snapped dining with Chunkey Pandey’s nephew Ahaan Panday in Mumbai. Gossip mongers soon started speculating their alleged relationship. Weeks after the incident, reports surfaced on the internet that the entire incident was just a publicity gimmick. Slamming the media later, the actor took to her Instagram to write a lengthy post, appealing everyone to stop spreading ‘negativity’. However, it didn’t take long for fans to notice that her defensive statement was instead lifted from model Gigi Hadid’s post, word-to-word!

Though Rautela did make some changes in the lines from the original post, which Gigi put up to slam the media for spreading ‘false reports’ about her relationship with Zayn Malik, netizens accused her of plagiarism, trolling her massively! Some advised her to speak her heart and not just ‘copy and paste’ someone else’s work. Take a look at what some of them had to say.

Instagram handle Diet Sabya was the first to spot the same and quick to share a screenshot of both the posts on their Instagram handle!

Well, that needed some guts!

Mid-day reports that Urvashi, who is currently vacationing in Thailand, claims that her digital team did it! Okay then!