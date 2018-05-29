home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Urvashi Rautela named the Youngest and Most Beautiful Woman on Earth 2018 by Government of Andaman, to have a flower after her name

First published: May 29, 2018 05:23 PM IST | Updated: May 29, 2018 05:23 PM IST | Author: Ranjini Maitra

"Urvashi Rautela is an Indian film actress, philanthropist, super model and international beauty queen who has won the maximum number of beauty titles in pageant history," reads her Wikipedia page.  She has gone on to win one more. The Government of Andaman and Nicobar islands has announced her as the recipient of the Youngest and Most Beautiful Woman on Earth.

Some of the beauty titles won by her are Indian Princess (2011), Miss Tourism Queen of the Year (2011), and I am She Miss Universe India (2012).

However, by mistake, her Wikipedia page also says she won the Miss India Universe 2015. She did not.

The same Government has also decided to name a flower after her.

On the work front, Urvashi was last seen in Hate Story 4. Critics thumbed it down  heavily. But nevertheless, it managed to be a commercial success. Soon after that, she decided to reward herself with a car!

We hear she now wants to shoot a film in Andaman too.  Her next outing is titled Bhanumati Virgin.

 

