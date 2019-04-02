Urvashi Rautela reacts to the video of Boney Kapoor touching her inappropriately

Divya Ramnani April 02 2019, 1.11 pm April 02 2019, 1.11 pm

Bollywood producer Jayantilal Gada hosted a lavish wedding reception for son Aksshay Gada on March 31. It was graced by the who’s who of Bollywood including Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Subhash Ghai, Randeep Hooda and Shreyas Talpade among others. Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela and filmmaker Boney Kapoor, too, were in attendance. Before entering the venue, the two bumped into each other and posed for the shutterbugs. Now, a video of them both has gone viral on the internet and it’s highly embarrassing.

In the clip, both Boney and Urvashi greeted each other and then posed for the paparazzi. When the photo session came to an end, it was being reported that Boney inappropriately patted Urvashi’s back before they parted ways. Reports further claimed that after Boney Kapoor touching Urvashi, she requested him to take his hands off her. This didn’t go well the Twitterati as they bashed Boney for his alleged actions, which were labelled as shameful.

However, Urvashi herself has opened up on the video through a tweet. In her response to a news publication, the Great Grand Masti actor has rubbished all the news which claimed that Boney inappropriately touched her. She slammed the publication saying that they shouldn’t be talking about girl power or women liberation if they can’t respect girls. Check out her tweet.

Presumably one of the India's 'SUPREME' newspaper and this is 'NEWS'!!?? Please dont talk about GIRL POWER or WOMEN’S LIBERATION when YOU don't know how to RESPECT/HONOUR GIRLS. pic.twitter.com/QK2Xc2tuSB — URVASHI RAUTELA (@UrvashiRautela) April 1, 2019

Well, things are never the way they appear to be. Now, since Urvashi herself has bought all the speculations to an end, let’s give them a break.

Meanwhile, Urvashi Rautela will be next seen in Anees Bazmee’s Pagalpanti. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D’Cruz, Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat in the lead roles. Boney Kapoor is working on the South remake of Bollywood films like Badhaai Ho and Pink.