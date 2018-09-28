Urvashi Urvashi: Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani make a sizzling pair in this recreated number

The current trend of recreating old classics has caught up with the youth in a large way, so it’s only natural then that filmmakers are cashing in on the trend. The latest recreated number is the popular Prabhudheva song Urvashi Urvashi that was composed by Oscar winning legend AR Rahman way back in 1994. Now, T-series has recreated the dance track for the Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy which stars Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in main roles.

Remaking a Prabhudheva dance number is no mean feat because he’s the ultimate God of dance. But here we have Shahid Kapoor, who is himself a great dancer and he’s giving it his all in this number. His palpable chemistry with Kiara Advani can’t be missed either. Together they dance to Yo Yo Honey’s Singh rendition. The video is directed by DirectorGifty. We love the beats and the rap segment in the song, but it lacks the energy of the original.

As much as we adore Shahid Kapoor’s dance moves, we cannot deny the fact that there is no match to Prabhudheva. However, the recreated version is sure to be a hit at parties and discotheques. Speaking of the untitled movie, it will be directed by the Sandeep Vanga, the director of the original.