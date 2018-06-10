home/ entertainment/ bollywood
US diaries! Nargis Fakhri and BF Matt Alonzo are painting the town red with love

First published: June 10, 2018 04:16 PM IST | Updated: June 10, 2018 04:16 PM IST | Author: Abhishek Singh

Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri, who has been away from Bollywood for almost two years now, seems to be in a happy space. The actress seems to have found love in American Filmmaker Matt Alonzo and is having the time of her life.

 

The actress who has shifted her base temporarily to the Unites States of America, seems to be pretty busy with her new boyfriend Matt Alonzo. Their Instagram stories serve as a proof that the two are insanely in love with each other. From going to shopping to enjoying a boxing match with Matt, everything is up there on Nargis’ Instagram account.

 

 

Now aren’t they giving us some serious couple goals?

 

Earlier, the actress was in a steady relationship with Bollywood actor Uday Chopra but their relationship hit the rock bottom and they parted ways. Since then, Nargis has been juggling between US and India.

 

 

The actress was away from Bollywood for some time but has a packed year ahead as there are as many as two releases of hers coming this year. Nargis will be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in 5 Weddings. The actress will also be seen sharing screen space Sanjay Dutt in Torbaaz. ​

