Uyarndha Manithan: Amitabh Bachchan shares a candid still with son Abhishek, his ‘dearest friend’

Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter and shared a picture with Abhishek Bachchan from the sets of his Tamil film Uyarndha Manithan.

