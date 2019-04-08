Uyarndha Manithan: Amitabh Bachchan shares a candid still with son Abhishek, his ‘dearest friend’

Rushabh Dhruv April 08 2019, 11.58 am April 08 2019, 11.58 am

It was back in August 2018, when actor SJ Suryah had made the official announcement about the legendary Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan making his way into the Tamil scene, with his upcoming film Uyarndha Manithan. Suryah had revealed that he would be starring with the veteran in an intense drama to be directed by Tamizh Vannan of Kalvanyn Kadhali fame. That being said, we all know how active Big B is on Twitter and on Monday he gave fans a peek-a-boo from the sets of his South film.

In the post, we see Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan in a deep conversation. Well, if you thought that Junior Bachchan is part of the South film, you'd be wrong. He was just on the sets visiting his father. From what we see, Amitabh is interestingly clad in ethnic Tamil attire whereas Abhishek is in western clothes. While the photo shows the bond Amitabh-Abhishek share, it is the caption of the tweet which is rather interesting. Sitting on a stack of four chairs, Big B's caption for the post is emotional as he calls his son a 'dearest friend'. He wrote, "When he not just starts wearing your shoes but also uses the same number of chairs to sit on, he does not just be a son, but the dearest friend !!"

T 3135 - When he not just starts wearing your shoes, but also uses the same number of chairs to sit on , he does not just be a Son, but the dearest friend !!#AbhishekBachchan pic.twitter.com/EAsxFOvhxO — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 6, 2019

Big B recently spoke about his family to IANS and said, “I’ve loved all of them. When I want to spoil my grandkids, I am so authoritative that their parents dare not oppose me. Aaradhya will still come and destroy my working desk, as she wants to use this pen and wants to write things and wants to play with the laptop. It brings immense joy and is a beautiful experience.”

Uyarndha Manithan was officially announced in August 2018, to be made as a bilingual in both Tamil and Hindi. South actor Rajinikanth had launched the title and the first look of the film with Suryah making it public through a grand launch. The actor then revealed that Amitabh had allocated a call sheet of 35 days for the film, even though the makers had asked for 40.