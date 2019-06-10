Priyanka Kaul June 10 2019, 7.53 pm June 10 2019, 7.53 pm

There isn't much to talk about when it comes to Vaani Kapoor. The actress had made a rather confident debut with Shuddh Desi Romance in 2013 but that hasn't really helped her cement her place in Bollywood. The actress resurfaced in 2016 with Aditya Chopra directed Befikre but while she was paired with the very talented Ranveer Singh in that one, the film bombed at the box office. The production house, however, continues to have faith in Kapoor who will be sharing screen space with at least three superstars in the near future. She is part of the Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer untitled next and Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera.

The pictures that you are about to see were clicked after Vaani wrapped up the first schedule of Shamshera and flew out to Goa for a friend's bachelorette party. According to sources, one of the actress’ friends, Zuebisha, is getting hitched soon. So Vani took this opportunity with her three other best friends to celebrate the bachelorette before the big day. The girls left for Goa on June 7 and the gang is having a great time!

Check out pictures from her vacation:

She may not be on a shoot, but that hasn't stopped Vaani from posing. Infinity pools inspire us all. Some, like Vaani, just pose better.

And here, a classic 'look-I'm-playing-with-my-tresses' pose. This was clearly before she dived in. That picture is coming next.

Vaani bringing sexy 'back' as she poses with friends. One of the other three is her soon-to-be-married friend Zuebisha. Our guess is as good as yours.

It isn't Vaani's bachelorette but for someone who is attending one, Kapoor does seem to be the center of attraction. Movies ke side effects, perhaps.