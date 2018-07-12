Vaani Kapoor kickstarts prep for her next with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff

Vaani Kapoor, who was last seen on the big screen in Aditya Chopra’s Befikre, has some really interesting projects in her kitty. The actress will be seen in Siddharth Anand’s next which stars Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff as the male leads. She will also be seen in Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt-starrer Shamshera. Well, the actress has started preparing for her role in Siddharth Anand’s next.

On her Instagram story, Vaani posted a couple of pictures and a video from the gym and inform her fans that she has kickstarted the prep for the movie. Well, Vaani will be seen opposite Hrithik in the film. It will be interesting to see the new jodi on the big screen.

Produced by YRF, the untitled movie is slated to hit the screens on October 2, 2019. Reportedly, the shooting of the film movie will kickstart next month and the film will be wrapped up by February 2019.

Well, Siddharth Anand’s directorial has surely got fans excited as it will star Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. It is said that the two are pitted against each other in the movie, so we can expect some really amazing action sequences in the film.