Vaani Kapoor to star in Vishal Bhardwaj’s next?

The year 2018 started with a bang for Vaani Kapoor as she bagged a role in Yash Raj Films (YRF) where she will be starring opposite Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Now adding to her list of movies this year, Vaani has bagged a role in Vishal Bhardwaj’s next movie if reports are to be believed.

A source told DNA, "Vishal has liked Vaani's work in both her films and he feels she has a good screen presence. They have met and spoken about working together. Vishal has now expressed his interest in casting her in one of his next films. But he's not yet decided which film it will be. There's no confirmation on that."

Bharadwaj l is currently busy with a Deepika Padukone-Irrfan Khan starrer. “He’s co-producing four films with Prernaa Arora and one of them will mostly have Vaani in the lead. He might or might not direct the film at all,” added the source.

The source also told DNA that Vishal Bhardwaj might cast Vaani Kapoor in the film Chooriyan, which is based on a sibling rivalry. It is also rumoured that Kriti Sanon might play one of the sisters. Vaani Kapoor was last seen on the silver screen in the movie Befikre back in 2016 where she was cast alongside Ranveer Singh.