Vacay time: A sleeping Taimur and an ultra-glam Kareena leave for London

Looks like the Kapoor Khandaan is all set for a vacation. As on Thursday, our cameras snapped Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan at the Mumbai airport. And yes daddy Saif also accompanied the two after wrapping up the shoot of his next film, Hunter. Must say, Kareena and Saif are leaving no stone unturned and ensuring to take trips in between their packed up schedules; all for their little cuddle ball, Taimur.

Have a look at momma-kid’s pictures below:

We loved how as usual, Kareena slayed at the airport and looked amazingly stunning (as ever) in a white sweatshirt and a pair of stripe themed black pants. While little Taimur Ali Khan was nestled in his nanny’s arms and was asleep.

For the unaware, Saif Ali Khan had confirmed in an interview to Times of India that he and the fam would be holidaying in London after both, Saif and Kareena wrap up their professional commitments. Sister Karisma Kapoor will also be joining them for a break.

Lastly, we really can’t wait to see pictures of Kareena, Saif and Taimur from their vacation. In fact, now that Taimur has also started walking and talking, we will not at all be surprised if you get to see videos of the munchkin playing and having a blast. Stay tuned on in.com for more updates!