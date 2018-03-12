Valentines Day heartbreak: October teaser shows a very different Varun Dhawan

One would expect Varun Dhawan to go out and star in another mass entertainer after the success of Judwaa 2 but the talented actor is now known to make some excellent choices in scripts as well. He has already started shooting for Yash Raj Film's Sui Dhaaga with Anushka Sharma and is awaiting the release of his next, a romance by Shoojit Sircar. The first teaser of October was dropped on the internet this Valentines Day and it aims at a heartbreak.

Sircar spent his formative years as a filmmaker in Delhi and it's only natural for him to bring the flavour of the city into his scripts. Be it Piku or Vicky Donor even Pink, Sircar has shown us a different part of the Capital. The first teaser of October looks both beautiful and sad. Sircar shows his actors in silhouettes and profiles and tries to hint at the mood of it all.

October's Delhi doesn't look sinister like Pink's Delhi. It doesn't look insistent like Vicky Donor's Delhi either nor does it baffle like Piku's Delhi. In fact, Sircar doesn't show Delhi at all in this first teaser of October. Unless of course, you've paid attention to the falling of Champa in Autumn. Oh so Delhi, that.