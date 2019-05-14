Vande Mataram from India's Most Wanted: Arjun Kapoor's soulful track strikes a patriotic chord

Darshana Devi May 14 2019, 1.20 pm May 14 2019, 1.20 pm

Arjun Kapoor’s India’s Most Wanted has created a ton of noise for its unique storyline. The film chronicles the journey of a group of five men who are on a mission to hunt down a deadly terrorist. The film labels the terrorist ‘India’s Osama’, as is seen in the teaser and the trailer. After releasing an inspirational track titled Akela a few days ago, the makers have now unveiled a new song from the film. Titled Vande Mataram, the soulful track is sure to get you in the patriotic mood.

The song begins with Arjun giving instructions to his team to begin their mission. It shows us how the team is sleep-deprived but determined to reach their goal. The song has montages of Arjun narrating a few of his catchy dialogues in the film. The one minute-fifty eight seconds track is soothing and is set to evoke patriotism in you. Vande Mataram has the voices of Papon and Altamash Faridi, with its lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and the composition is done by Amit Trivedi.

Take a look at Vande Mataram song from India’s Most Wanted here:

The film is helmed by Rajkumar Gupta and is co-produced by him, Myra Karn and Fox Star Studios. It’s slated to release on May 24.