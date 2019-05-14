  3. Bollywood
Vande Mataram from India's Most Wanted: Arjun Kapoor's soulful track will strike your patriotic chord

Bollywood

Vande Mataram from India's Most Wanted: Arjun Kapoor's soulful track strikes a patriotic chord

Vande Mataram from India's Most Wanted Arjun Kapoor giving instructions to his team to begin their mission.

back
Altamash FaridiAmit TrivediAmitabh BhattacharyaArjun KapoorBollywoodEntertainmentIndia's Most WantedPaponvande mataram
nextAnanya Panday had none other than Shah Rukh Khan as her cheerleader

within