Varun and Anushka give 40 days for Sui Dhaaga promotions and we know why

For the very first time, Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma have teamed up for a film and that is for YRF’s Sui Dhaaga: Made in India. One of the most-awaited on-screen jodis of 2018, Varun and Anushka, have already created a lot of buzz with their chemistry.

According to a report in DNA, Varun and Anushka saw the first cut of the trailer this week and both of them are overwhelmed. They want the film’s message to reach as many people as possible and hence, they have allotted good amount of days for the promotions. While most actors allocate just 20 days for the promotions, Varun and Anushka have given 40 days out of their busy schedule to promote this film. They are super-confident about Sui Dhaaga and are willing to do everything under the sun to make it successful.

Talking about the film, Sui Dhaaga: Made In India is inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy and takes inspiration from the government’s Make In India campaign. While Varun plays the role of a tailor, Anushka plays an embroiderer in the film. The film has been extensively shot in the interiors of rural India specifically in Madhya Pradesh and Delhi.

Maneesh Sharma, the co-producer of the film, is quite excited about this project as he was quoted saying, “Varun and Anushka are exceptional performers and they have outdone themselves in Sui Dhaaga. They had believed in the core message of the film since the day we narrated it to them and they have told us that they are eagerly looking forward to sharing their conviction with the audiences. It is a dream project for Yash Raj Films and we intend to passionately promote a film that we are incredibly confident about”.

While Bollywood produces a ton of films based in the rural heartlands, these are promoted only in the metro cities. Varun and Anushka will be seen promoting their movie in the rural lands with the intention of wooing fans from the heart of the country.

Directed by Sharat Kataria, Sui Dhaaga: Made In India hits the screens on September 28.