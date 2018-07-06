Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and now Aditya Roy Kapur- What's with Kalank actors getting injured on sets?

Looks like Abhishek Varman's Kalank isn't in for an uninterrupted shoot! Previously, actors Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt had injured themselves while filming. For Varun, an action sequence reportedly backfired and he ended up hurting his one arm. Alia also suffered a foot injury on sets. Now, Aditya Roy Kapur has joined the league. He slipped while performing an action scene, reports HT.

“Shooting for Kalank was happening in the Film City (Mumbai) and Aditya, while shooting an intense action scene, somehow lost his grip and slipped. He hurt his jaw and broke a tooth, and was immediately taken to the hospital. The doctor has suggested that he rest for at least six to seven days. Depending on how soon he recovers, it will be decided when he can resume shooting,” a source told the publication.

As Aditya gives himself some rest, the shoot has come to a halt. However, such incidents of back to back injuries are bound to raise concern among makers. Is there an issue of precautions and safety on sets? We guess so!

Reportedly, Sanjay Dutt has taken off to a brief family vacation to make good use of the break. Also starring Madhuri Dixit, Kalank is set to release on April 19, 2019.