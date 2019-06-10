Divya Ramnani June 10 2019, 12.29 pm June 10 2019, 12.29 pm

The super-talented Sonam Kapoor rang in her 34th birthday on June 9, 2019, in the presence of her family and some of the closest friends from the film fraternity. The Veere Di Wedding actor, who is known for her larger-than-life parties, organised a lavish bash at her residence and it was graced by the who’s who of Bollywood. Sonam’s guest list included Varun Dhawan, Karishma Kapoor, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar, Masaba Gupta, Rhea Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora among others.

In a couple of inside pictures that have surfaced on the internet, we got a sneak peek into Sonam Kapoor’s super-fun birthday bash, and, mind you, it was one hell of a glamorous affair. With fashionista Sonam Kapoor being her birthday girl, how can her sartorial choices be dull? For the big night, the Neerja star looked ravishing in a white waist tie-up shirt, which she paired up with a silver pleated skirt. The Kapoor girl completed her look with a diamond necklace, dramatic makeup and hair placed at one side.

Have a look at the inside pictures from Sonam Kapoor’s birthday bash here:

View this post on Instagram Sunday Fun 💝 with my crew 💝🌈 A post shared by Maheep Kapoor (@maheepkapoor) on Jun 9, 2019 at 6:51am PDT

Along with Sonam, all her guests, too, added glam to the night. The girl gang of Janhvi, Khushi and Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Pandey were colour-coordinated in summer-friendly pink and white outfits. Malaika Arora, who arrived with beau Arjun Kapoor, looked ethereal in her floral saree. Lolo stunned in a checkered three-piece suit. Varun Dhawan, on the other hand, was wearing a floral maroon shirt. The last we checked, such amount of stars were only spotted at an award show. Well, Sonam Kapoor did it!