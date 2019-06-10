Bollywood

Ajay Devgn’s De De Pyaar De goes to Tollywood, Venkatesh to play the lead!

Entertainment

Here's how Joe Jonas' parents found out about his wedding with Sophie Turner

  3. Bollywood
Read More
back
Ananya PandayArjun KapoorBollywoodEntertainmentjanhvi kapoorkaran joharKarishma KapoorKhushi KapoorMalaika Arorashanaya kapoorSonam KapoorSonam Kapoor Birthday PartyVarun Dhawan
nextExclusive! Ali Abbas Zafar mourns Girish Karnad's death, says we will miss Sir in next Tiger film

within