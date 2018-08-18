Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt’s Badrinath Ki Dulhania gets So You Think You Can Dance contestants grooving

Bollywood’s thumkas and desi tadkas have slowly started garnering attention of the international dancers too. The latest example is the American version of So You Think You Can Dance which recently featured two of its popular dancers grooving to our very own Bollywood songs. Contestants Magda and Darias impressed the judges by delivering a ‘colourful’ performance on the title track of Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

The two left the audience spellbound with their act on the peppy track from Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer. And that’s not all! The two also replicated the Holi backdrop that was used in the original by dressing up in traditional attires. Here’s a glimpse of their spectacular performance!

American Bollywood dancer Nakul Dev Mahajan was the choreographer, and he did an amazing job as the the audience couldn’t stop cheering and whistling during Magda and Darias’ performance.

Speaking of the original, the foot-tapping Bollywood number was choreographed by Ganesh Acharya and sung by Dev Negi, Neha Kakkar, Monali Thakur and Ikka.

This isn’t the first time that Amercians have grooved to our Bollywood music. Earlier, in the month of January, cheer leaders during a NBA basketball match were seen dancing to Deepika Padukone’s popular Ghoomar song from the film Padmaavat.

Well, that’s the thing about Bollywood songs, they are bound to get everyone dancing in any part of the world.