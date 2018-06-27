Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma have found their common love and that is...

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma are one of the most sorted and sought-after actors in Bollywood. The two young actors will soon be seen sharing screen space for their next film Sui Dhaaga- Made in India. The buzz around the movie is quite cool and we loved Varun and Anushka’s look in it. And now, they have found a common love off the screen as well.

Well, that’s not a cause of worry for Virat Kohli or Natasha Dalal, their respective partners. It’s, sweet corn! Varun took to social media to share the same, via a video. Take a look.

Looks like amidst their busy schedule the two have taken time out for their evening time pass… munching sweet corn.

Mauji and Manta are surely having mauj on the sets. Just in case you are wondering, these are the names of their characters in Sui Dhaaga, which will hit the screens on September 28. We are anticipating the movie for its content as well as to see the fresh chemistry brewing up between Varun and Anushka, whom we have never seen together on screen.