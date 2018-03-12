Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma stroll in the bylanes of Chanderi for Sui Dhaaga

Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan will share the screen for the first time in their upcoming film Sui Dhaaga. The film which is directed by Sharad Kataria of Dum Laga Ke Haisha fame, will show them in a completely de-glam look. The first look of the same was released recently with Anushka in a saree and Varun sporting a moustache and the two blushing like a newly married couple.

The duo are currently shooting in Chanderi and the videos from the location have surfaced showing the two actors strolling through the bylanes. Both the actors were all smiles and were greeted with warmth by the localites.

Sui Dhaaga revolves around finding love and respect and is rooted in the Indian milieu celebrating the spirit of self-reliance. Varun had earlier said in a statement to The Indian Express, “From Gandhiji to Modiji, our leaders have always endorsed the mantra of Made in India. With SUI DHAAGA, I am proud to take their message to millions of movie lovers in a way that is entertaining and relevant. I really liked the script that Sharat had written and I am happy that I am teaming up with YRF on this one. Anushka and I are pairing up for the first time so I am sure there will be fireworks.”

The film is being bankrolled by Maneesh Sharma under Yash Raj Films and is slated for a September 28 release, a few days ahead of Gandhi Jayanti.