Bollywood Varun Dhawan and Ayushmann Khurrana all set to repeat history, but with a twist Murtuza Nullwala September 04 2018, 6.55 pm September 04 2018, 6.55 pm

Varun Dhawan and Ayushmann Khurrana are all set for the release of their respective films Sui Dhaaga – Made In India and AndhaDhun. Both the films will be releasing within one week of each other. While films Sui Dhaaga – Made In India hits the screens on September 28, 2018, AndhaDhun releases on October 5, 2018. However, this is not the first time when the two have releases planned liked this.

Ran into @ayushmannk yesterday at yrf interestingly in 24 days #SUIDHAAGA will release followed by #AndhaDhun and in 2015 #Badlapur released followed by #Dumlagakahaisha also we exchanged directors. Was this planned ? pic.twitter.com/VfAisLJxBK — Varun MAUJI Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) September 4, 2018

Recently, Varun and Ayushmann bumped into each other and clicked a picture. The former took to Twitter to share the picture and wrote how after three years the history will be repeated, but with a twist.

So, in 2015, Varun Dhawan's Badlapur had released on February 20th, and Ayushmann’s Dum Laga Ke Haisha had released on February 27th. Both the films had done quite well at the box office. But, the twist here is that they have exchanged the directors. Badlapur was directed by Sriram Raghavan and now, Ayushmann’s AndhaDhun is helmed by Raghavan. On the other hand, Sui Dhaaga is directed by Sharat Katariya who had helmed Dum Laga Ke Haisha.

Now that’s such an amazing co-incidence, right? Let’s hope the way Badlapur and Dum Laga Ke Haisha did well, even Sui Dhaaga and AndhaDhun do wonders at the box office at the same time.