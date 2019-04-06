image
  3. Bollywood
Varun Dhawan and Lilly Singh's Twitter banter is all about hearts and love

Bollywood

Varun Dhawan and Lilly Singh's Twitter banter is all about hearts and love

Varun Dhawan and Lilly Singh are social media BFF and their Twitter banter is proof!

back
ActorBollywoodlILLY sINGHsuperwomanTwitterVarun Dhawan
nextSaif Ali Khan won’t be a part of daughter Sara Ali Khan’s Love Aaj Kal sequel

within