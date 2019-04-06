Varun Dhawan and Lilly Singh's Twitter banter is all about hearts and love

Rushabh Dhruv April 06 2019, 4.02 pm April 06 2019, 4.02 pm

2018 was undoubtedly an amazing year for Varun Dhawan. Both his films October and Sui Dhaaga: Made In India were widely appreciated by the masses. The actor, who is awaiting the release of Kalank later in April, is leaving no stone unturned to promote the film. Right from dancing on the rooftop of a suburban Mumbai theatre to even arriving as Zafar at the promotions of the film, the star is loved for his crazy antics. And looks like out of the many fans, even YouTube sensation Lilly Singh is a Varun Dhawan fan. How do we know, you may ask! Well, Superwoman's latest tweet explains it all.

On Saturday, Lilly Singh teased fans with a picture of her alongside Varun Dhawan. Singh was all 'heart' for Varun as the photo sees the two celebs hugging each other and posing for the lenses. Known to be quite a generous actor, Varun in no time re-tweeted Lilly's tweet with a caption, "All love to the reigning defending champ with a big heart'. Aww!!!! Lilly recently released a music video which has Hindi songs twisted it in a manner to make it millennial-relevant. Lilly Singh is known to be outspoken which is why her music video If Bollywood Songs Were Rap touches upon topics like mental health and fluid sexuality. The rap includes popular hits like Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai from Khalnayak, All Izz Well from 3 Idiots and Aankh Marey from Simmba.

All loveee to the reigning defending champ with a big heart https://t.co/CH8Gi9iMg2 — Varun ZAFAR Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) April 6, 2019

This is so freakinnnn cool watch it now https://t.co/LGgOMKvi4y — Varun ZAFAR Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 29, 2019

This is not the first time that Varun has supported Lilly, as at the time her latest rap track was out, Dhawan had requested his fans on Twitter to watch it ASAP.