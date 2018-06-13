Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal to get married on THIS day?

Varun Dhawan is currently one amongst those few stars of the young lot, who are bankable. With an almost unblemished record at the box office, Varun is every filmmaker’s dream actor. And looks like after scoring well in his professional life, the young star is all set to take an important leap in his personal life. And mind you, this one might just break many hearts. Varun Dhawan is all set to tie the knot. Yes, you heard that right.

According to sources, Varun Dhawan is all set to lose his bachelor status in 2019. Yes, apparently, Varun will be tying the knot with his long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal. The engagement is set to happen in the month of February, mostly in the Valentine week, and the marriage will be happening at the end of the year. Varun is planning his schedule accordingly.

Varun has always made it a point to keep his private and professional life separate. So, even though he and Natasha have been spotted on multiple dates and events together, he never speaks about the relationship in public. He even avoided the question even on his mentor Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee with Karan.

Well, well, looks like someone is going steady.