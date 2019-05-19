Varun Dhawan and Remo D’Souza hit the gym even on a lazy Sunday! See picture

Onkar Kulkarni May 19 2019, 11.34 am May 19 2019, 11.34 am

Varun Dhawan is one fitness freak! The actor loves to sweat it out at the gym and show off his well-carved body in his movies. Currently, Varun Dhawan is busy shooting for a film and what’s interesting is the fact that he has found a good fitness freak partner in the movie’s director. The film being Super Dancer 3D, which is helmed by Remo D’Souza. The Kalank actor posted a picture on his Instagram which has the director-actor jodi flaunting their muscles in the picture.

In the post, Varun and Remo are seen showing off their washboard abs. The shirtless men posed at a gym bare-chested with their pumped biceps and chests proving eye candy for their fans. The duo who earlier teamed up for ABCD 2, has once again united for a dance flick. In fact, the film Super Dancer 3D brings back Varun with Shraddha Kapoor who was also a part of ABCD 2. The new film also stars Prabhu Deva, Raghav Juyal, Dharmesh Yelande, Punit Pathak and Nora Fatehi. In his previous post, Varun Dhawan mentioned that the team has begun shooting for the second schedule of the film.

Varun Dhawan has been training under celebrity fitness trainer Prashant Sawant, who also works with Shah Rukh Khan. The actor has also undergone Pilates training from the well-known trainer Namrata Purohit. In one of her statements given to the media, Namrata had said, “Pilates has made Varun more flexible, lean, and has improved his balance. He is also better able to cope with injuries and is being able to prevent them. Since he loves dancing, Pilates has also helped his movements become more fluid and he’s gotten a lot stronger.”

View this post on Instagram #SD3 second sched begins A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on May 18, 2019 at 1:24am PDT

Apart from working out, for the perfect body, Varun follows a diet which includes omelette, oatmeal and whole-wheat grain sandwich. For lunch, he prefers three chapatis, brown rice, broccoli and baked chicken. For snacks, he has lotus seeds, papaya, banana or drinks a protein smoothie. And for dinner, he prefers mixed greens and grilled fish.