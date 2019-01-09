image
Wednesday, January 9th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's dance film now has Nora Fatehi!

Bollywood

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's dance film now has Nora Fatehi!

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   January 09 2019, 1.19 pm
back
Batla HousebharatDilbarJohn AbrahamNora FatehiRemo D'souzaSalman KhanShraddha Kapoorsui dhaaga made in indiaVarun Dhawan
nextManisha Koirala unveils her book on her battle with cancer
ALSO READ

Varun Dhawan sweats it out in the Akhada; preparations for Rannbhoomi have begun?

Sonakshi Sinha is on the top of the world as she wraps up Kalank

Shraddha Kapoor bags Remo D'Souza's dance film, to pair with Varun Dhawan