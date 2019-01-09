Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's dance film now has Nora Fatehi!

After impressing us with his performance in Sui Dhaaga: Made In India, Varun Dhawan is now all set to put on his dancing shoes for his next. The film, helmed by Remo D’Souza, pairs the actor opposite Bollywood’s Stree Shraddha Kapoor. Varun, on Tuesday, took us by surprise by welcoming Shraddha Kapoor on board in his style. In the midst of so many speculations that are surrounding the film, we now hear that there’s a new addition to the cast.

The makers have roped in Moroccan beauty and actor Nora Fatehi to star alongside Varun and Shraddha in the film. While the details of her character are kept under wraps, what we also hear is that Nora will play Varun’s love interest in the film. So, will Varun have two love-interests in the movie? We will now soon. Talking about her role, Nora told DNA, “I am very excited to be a part of this project. Remo sir is extremely talented and I am looking forward to learn a lot from him. I am equally thrilled to work with Varun and Shraddha, the trio have done an amazing job in their last venture and I can’t wait to join the squad. I’m so grateful to Bhushan Kumar sir and T-Series for making this happen and trusting me. This is going to be an epic experience.”

Speaking on the subject, producer Bhushan Kumar also shared words of appreciation for Nora and revealed that the latter will join the cast in the London schedule and the audiences will see her in a ‘different avatar’.

Nora has had a significant rise in her career after featuring in blockbuster songs like Dilbar and Kamariya in 2018. The diva has also been roped in for Salman Khan’s Bharat and John Abraham’s Batla House.