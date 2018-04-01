Varun Dhawan & Anushka Sharma starrer Sui Dhaaga’s shoot cancelled in Meerut

The Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma starrer Sui Dhaaga is a story that is rooted in India and celebrates the idea of self-reliance. Currently, the team is shooting for the film in Delhi’s Connaught Place. Varun will play the role of Mauji while Anushka will be Mamta – a small town couple.

The Sui Dhaaga team was supposed to shoot in Meerut in the first week of April. Unfortunately, the shoot was cancelled. “The film crew wanted to shoot at a railway station here and had canvassed both the Meerut Junction (popularly known as the City Railway Station) and the Meerut Cantt Station,” said a Meerut-based line-producer to the media.

The crew later changed their decision and opted to shoot at the Muradnaga Railway Station in Ghaziabad as it is a smaller station and controlling crowds would be easier.

This isn’t the first time Meerut lost out on a film shoot. Aanand L Rai had initially planned to shoot at Ghantaghar, but instead chose to recreate Meerut at a Mumbai based set, citing security reasons, reports say.

The team has already shot in Chanderi and Bhopal.

Recently, a video of the lead actors promoting the film also got leaked to a fan club. The clip is slowly gathering a lot of attention among fans.

The leaked video is shot just like the first video – in greyscale, with both Varun and Anushka speaking at the same time. From the clip, it becomes more evident that the film is all about India and the struggles faced by Indians.

Directed by Sharat Katariya, the film is slated to hit the screens in September this year. This will be Varun and Anushka’s first film together.