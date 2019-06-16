Priyanka Kaul June 16 2019, 7.38 pm June 16 2019, 7.38 pm

It’s a proud moment for Bollywood as the movie Sui Dhaaga- Made in India has been selected at the Shangai International Film Festival and Road Film Week. The film festival is one of the largest in East Asia and is considered an A-category international film festival. This year, the festival will be held from June 15, 2019 - June 24, 2019.

Actor Varun Dhawan, who played the lead in the movie co-starring Anushka Sharma, took to his twitter to share this good news with his fans. His post read, “Mauji mamta shall be at the Shanghai international film festival as the only Hindi film chosen for the competiion.”

The actors believed that since the movie was about the triumph of a common man, it deserved to be selected and get the recognition. Varun was quoted as saying, "I'm hoping the film will win hearts in this festival as well and they will like our made in India film."

Anushka Sharma, who played the lead, had made the movie famous even before it released because of the trolls on one of her scenes from the movie went viral. She said, “I'm certain that its universal storyline has the potential to appeal to audiences across the globe. It is quite special that our film has been selected in the competition category at The Shanghai International Film Festival The Belt and Road Film Week, which indicates that power of good content can cut across language and cultures.”

The movie was produced by Maneesh Sharma. He said, "The story of 'Sui Dhaaga - Made in India' is a special salute to the inherent entrepreneurial spirit of local artisans in India. An engaging tale about self-reliance seen through a young couple's determination against all odds, we believe this very human theme has universal appeal across the globe."