Bollywood Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor dissolve the Katrina Kaif hate club, start a new one

Darshana Devi March 28 2019, 5.54 pm March 28 2019, 5.54 pm

Remember the ‘I hate Katrina’ club? Yes, the terrific club made by Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan to bitch about the leggy lass. This big revelation was made by Katrina Kaif herself on Koffee With Karan season 6. The Bollywood diva had shared that Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor formed the club after Salman Khan pulled up Varun for checking out Kat. Varun soon cleared the air saying that it wasn’t because Salman pulled him up, but rather the superstar wasn’t giving them enough time just because Kat was around and hence, they formed the club. Well now, be happy to know that this 'I hate Katrina Kaif' club has been dissolved and replaced with a ‘fan club’.

On Wednesday, Arjun shared a picture of him posing with Varun and Katrina and his caption deserves all the attention! The photograph sees the two lads presenting a Dalmatian trophy to Kat who smiles as she poses with it. His humorous caption says that they have formed a new fan club called 'We love KK' and are awarding the trophy to the Thugs Of Hindostan actor for ‘absolutely no reason whatsoever’. Subtly promoting Varun’s Kalank song ‘First Class' too, he added that the trophy ‘represents their faithful friendship kyuki yeh dosti First Class hai’. Looks like there’s a new gang in B-Town and we sure can’t wait to see more of funny banters among the three.

The picture sees Arjun donning a white shirt along with a red tie and blue pants while Varun is seen in a black casual tee and blue shorts. The stunning lady, on the other hand, went for a maroon pullover and blue denim.

How awesome it would be to see the three coming together on screen as well? We were, in fact, close to witnessing Varun and Katrina sharing the screen space in the upcoming Street Dancer until the latter backed out of the film and was replaced by Stree actor Shraddha Kapoor.