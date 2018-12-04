Varun Dhawan demands Rs 21 crore for ABCD 3 and here’s why it’s a legit demand

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is undeniably touted as one of the most sought-after actors in the industry today. The 31-year-old was given a launch pad by filmmaker Karan Johar with Student Of The Year in 2012. Ever since then, there has been no stopping him. When it comes to the box-office collections, the actor has been delivering success after success. From Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badlapur to Badrinath Ki Dulhania among others, the star has become the uncrowned king of the box-office over the course of time. What we hear now is that the actor has charged a whopping amount of Rs 21 crore for his upcoming dance film, ABCD 3.

"Though Sui Dhaaga: Made In India and October weren't exact money-spinners, there is no denying that Varun is the most bankable amongst the young crop of actors. The producers have agreed to the amount. This fee places him in a league higher than Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor," reports Bollywoodlife. Why not? His meteoric rise in a career-span of 6 years is enough to prove that he deserves the amount!

Taking ABCD 2 into account, which paired him opposite Shraddha Kapoor, the film happened to be another hit in his career having raked in around 102 crores. It was also amongst the biggest hits of 2015.

The actor recently featured in Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan 6 and was asked who he would swap his career with, Ranbir or Ranveer. He said ‘no one’ and pointed out that both the stars have had flops in their career whereas he has never had one. No wonder he took a lot of pride in saying the same.