Varun Dhawan drops huge hint about working with dad David Dhawan again!

Varun Dhawan is surely one of the most successful actors of this generation. He has been a part of back to back hits over the last few years. His last release, the critically acclaimed October, too did fairly well at the box office with Varun earning much praise for his performance. Needless to say varun has become much sought after. While he has worked with a few notable directors, his work with his father, David Dhawan has been quite rewarding, both as an actor and financially. Both Main Tera Hero and Judwaa 2 went on to become super hits at the box office.

David Dhawan celebrates his birthday on August 16 and Varun took to Instagram to wish his father a very Happy Birthday. Well, what grabbed our attention with this birthday wish was the line accompanying the post. “Can’t wait to get back on set with u.” Are the two looking to team up again! This surely makes us wonder if the actor has dropped in a hint about working with his dad for the third time. The picture used for the post, one from the sets of Saajan Chale Sasural, has us even more intrigued. If there is a collaboration between the two, will it be a remake of the 1996 film? If Varun and David Dhawan do team up again, we may well be looking at a hattrick of hits.

Well, that’s of course in the future, if at all. Right now the actor is busy with promotions for this next, Sui Dhaaga – Made In India which is slated to release on September 28, 2018. He also has Kalank and Ranbhoomi in his kitty.