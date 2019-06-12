Antara Kashyap June 12 2019, 7.47 pm June 12 2019, 7.47 pm

The monsoons have finally hit Mumbai and have taken the city by storm, literally. The rains provide well-deserved relief from the scorching heat and add to the beauty of the city. Apart from the people, Bollywood stars have also made it clear through social media that the rains are welcome. Celebrities like Rajkummar Rao to Kriti Sanon and Raveena Tandon posted about the season's first showers via Twitter and Instagram. The latest addition to the list of stars is Varun Dhawan who posted a video on his Instagram enjoying the monsoon.

The star, in his Instagram video, was seen crooning to Miley Cyrus' hit song Malibu! It is also very interesting because the song is written about Liam Hemsworth and today is Miley and Liam's 10th year anniversary! The actor was seen in his Street Dancer 3D avatar with coloured and spiked hair. In the video, Varun doesn't do much but moves the phone in every direction possible. Tik Tok vibes much?