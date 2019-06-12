The monsoons have finally hit Mumbai and have taken the city by storm, literally. The rains provide well-deserved relief from the scorching heat and add to the beauty of the city. Apart from the people, Bollywood stars have also made it clear through social media that the rains are welcome. Celebrities like Rajkummar Rao to Kriti Sanon and Raveena Tandon posted about the season's first showers via Twitter and Instagram. The latest addition to the list of stars is Varun Dhawan who posted a video on his Instagram enjoying the monsoon.
The star, in his Instagram video, was seen crooning to Miley Cyrus' hit song Malibu! It is also very interesting because the song is written about Liam Hemsworth and today is Miley and Liam's 10th year anniversary! The actor was seen in his Street Dancer 3D avatar with coloured and spiked hair. In the video, Varun doesn't do much but moves the phone in every direction possible. Tik Tok vibes much?
Varun will be next seen in Remo D'souzas's Street Dancer 3D. It is the third film in the ABCD Franchise. The film will also star Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Raghav Juyal, Punit Pathak, Shakti Mohan and Prabhudeva. It is slated to release on 24th of January 2020. He also has his hands full with the Coolie No. 1 remake directed and is produced by his father David Dhawan. After Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Varun is also reportedly teaming up with director Shashank Khaitan and producer Karan Johar to form a hit trio for their film Ranbhoomi. Sara Ali Khan is rumoured to be the leading lady in the film. The star, who had a stellar record of only doing hit films, saw a jolt after Kalank tanked the box office. The Karan Johan produced film featured Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit and was the highest grossing opener of 2019. However, the firecracker fizzled as the audience did not enjoy the film. The film made hardly 100 crores despite being a big budget film. We wish Varun all the best for his future endeavours!Read More