Varun Dhawan gets Shah Rukh Khan to reveal a slimy secret from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai has completed 20 years in Bollywood. The film was, nay is one of the most loved and most quoted films for the millennials. We just couldn't get over Anjali's haircut, Tina's short skirts and Rahul's cool factor. The film was a youth icon by itself and is still loved by millions. So at the party to celebrate this milestone, Varun Dhawan (who would have been 11 years old back when the film released) had a pertinent question for Shah Rukh Khan - how did he get his hair so slick in the film? Varun tried to ape the look but only ended up stiffening his hair with a lot of gel. Water didn't work for our Badlapur actor either. So Varun thought, who better to ask than SRK himself! Here's SRK's reply:

Varun went on to share another anecdote with the audience. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai had released on the same date as Bade Miyan Chote Miyan - David Dhawan's film. So while Varun accompanied his father to the release party of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, all he could think of was watching Kuch Kuch Hota Hai! Varun must have seriously angered his pop!