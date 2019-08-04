Priyanka Kaul August 04 2019, 6.55 pm August 04 2019, 6.55 pm

Bollywood stars sure get a huge load of accolades and massive fan following. But the trolls which come handy are inescapable as well. And it is completely an actor’s prerogative to either ignore or give it back to them. And this time, it was actor Varun Dhawan who was not in the mood to take any coming his way and hence he decided to give it back. Read on to know what happened.

Dhawan on Saturday had appreciated Dwayne Johnson for his movie Hobbs & Shaw. He said that he loved the ‘homage paid to the Samoan culture’ and also revealed his favourite chase sequence of the movie.

This is what Varun Dhawan tweeted:

Watched #HobbsAndShaw . It’s great fun in the cinema. @TheRock really brings its. Loved the homage paid to the Samoan culture. The London chase sequence has to be the best — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) August 3, 2019

Dwayne Johnson too retweeted the actor’s tweet, thanking him for his kind words:

Mahalo brother and glad you loved it. You’re the best 👍🏾🥃@HobbsAndShaw https://t.co/im4NbXMOAq — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 3, 2019

However, the brotherhood between the two was interrupted when a user criticized Dhawan for indirectly promoting Hollywood movies. Bringing up the kind of cinema that the actor does, the user termed them as ‘Masala Movies’ and asked him to rather bring in some ‘content-driven film’ and promote Bollywood movies instead.

Here’s the tweet:

Instead of promoting #Hollywood movies And Giving americans money please raise our movie quality instead of masala movies that u do... Make Some Content driven films.. Also Promote Good Bollywood Movies Which Remain Unnotified..Make India Proud. @Varun_dvn @karanjohar — Akshay (@mhetar_akshay) August 3, 2019

Actors usually tend to ignore such comments. However, the Kalank actor gave it back to the tweet. The user had the put the picture of Daniel Radcliffe from a movie of the Harry Potter series as his display picture and Dhawan said that he should not ‘teach people what to do’ when he himself has a picture from a Hollywood movie. He ended the tweet with ‘Now go to bed.’

Check out the reply here:

Maybe you should not have Harry Potter as your profile picture when you try to teach people what to do son. Now go to bed 🛌 https://t.co/wMBFC4a1AC — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) August 3, 2019

Apart from starring in commercial movies like Dilwale and Judwaa 2 which have been box office successes, the actor has also done some good content movies like Badlapur and October. The savagery in Dhawan’s tweet was surely entertaining enough as many users gave him a thumbs up, but learning to draw a line between being savage and arrogant is important too as some called him out for being snobbish. Well, we guess that’s just another day in the life of Twitter.