Varun Dhawan gives fans a glimpse of girlfriend Natasha Dalal's birthday bash

Darshana Devi May 08 2019, 10.26 am May 08 2019, 10.26 am

Most love-affairs in Bollywood have been very fragile. It is common knowledge that multiple stars couples’ have seen love blossom on the sets of their films but they eventually went on to marry someone else. But there are few, whose relationships have clocked in many years and stood the test of time. One such couple is Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal. Though Natasha isn’t part of the glamour world, her popularity now is no less than any big star in the industry. On Wednesday, she turned a year older and Varun made sure to make her feel special.

The Badlapur actor gave us a sneak-peek into the intimate birthday bash. In the video shared by him, Natasha is happily cutting her birthday cake, in what appears to be a restaurant, as the rest of the guests, including Varun, sing ‘Happy birthday to you, Natasha’. Going by the video, it seems that the pair celebrated in attendance of only their close friends and family. Varun, however, isn’t visible in the clip as he’s apparently the one capturing his better-half’s special moment.

Here’s a glimpse of Natasha’s birthday bash:

Though speculations of them dating have been rife for years, Varun finally confessed that he loves Natasha on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan. "I am dating her and we are a couple," he said and added, "I plan to marry her."

In a recent interview with Filmfare, he spoke at length about his relationship and said, “I have someone, who isn’t with me just because I’m an actor. It’s amazing to have someone like that in your life. We bond over each other and that’s the main thing. We’ve known each other for too long, so the connection is deep. It’s like family. It’s always been so.”

"My first love is films and everyone in my life knows that. After that comes Natasha, my family, and my friends. I just don't make relationships to let go of them,” he added.