Varun Dhawan has started shooting for ABCD 3 without a female lead?

We all were excited to see Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif on the big screen together in Remo D’Souza’s next directorial but Katrina opted out of the film a few days ago as the dates of the movie were clashing with the dates of Bharat. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the shooting of the film will kickstart on January 22, however, the recent Instagram story by Varun makes us wonder if he has already started shooting for the movie.

The makers have not yet announced the title of the film officially, but the dance film is said to be the third installment of Remo’s ABCD franchise and even Varun’s Insta story suggests, that it is ABCD 3. We wonder if the makers have started the shoot of the film without a female lead or perhaps they have signed someone but are yet to make an official announcement. There have been reports that Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan are being considered for the movie, but it is yet to be confirmed who has bagged the role opposite Varun, the hit machine.

Shraddha and Varun have worked together in ABCD 2 and their jodi was liked by the audiences. But Sara is actually the debutant many filmmakers would love to work with. So, let’s see who will star in the film, Sara or Shraddha or will it be some other actress.