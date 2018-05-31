Varun Dhawan is a proud uncle now!

Actor Varun Dhawan is now a proud uncle! His brother Rohit Dhawan and wife Jaanvi Desai have welcomed parenthood for the first time as they are blessed with a baby girl! Jaanvi's pregnancy was being speculated for long time now, and it was just two days back that we saw the soon-to-be mommy stepping out for a dinner with Rohit, Varun and his girlfriend Natasha Dalal. And now, through Instagram, Varun has shared this sweet news.

He shared a photo of a pink balloon, which reads 'welcome baby girl'!

Our heartfelt congratulations to the family for welcoming the tiniest member, and embracing the new happiness!

We hear a huge celebration is being planned, after the Dhawans bring the baby home.

Varun is keeping busy with the multi-starrer ‘Kalank’ these days. He has also signed Shashank Khaitan's ‘Ranbhoomi’, another film of his to be made on a grand scale.

“Rannbhoomi is a warrior film, which showcases love, relationships, sacrifices, revenge, and heroism. I remember, I began developing it in December 2015 and shared the idea with Varun, who got excited about it. Now, Karan has given us the wings to fly and we are excited to turn this dream into a reality," Shashank had said in an earlier statement.

Good times to follow, both on home and work front!