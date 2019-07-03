Darshana Devi July 03 2019, 10.25 am July 03 2019, 10.25 am

Another year, another monsoon! Life in Mumbai came to a standstill on Tuesday because of the incessant rains with people getting trapped everywhere due to the waterlogged roads, choked drains, delayed or canceled trains and flights. The heavy rains didn’t spare the big celebrities either and plenty of them used their social media accounts to post their situation, asking people to stay safe. The list included Varun Dhawan, who posted a short clip as part of his Instagram story to give a glimpse of how he made his way to his shoot through a waterlogged area. In his following story, he also gave a shoutout to his Street Dancer 3D unit.

The Kalank star informed fans that he woke up in the early hours of the day for his shoot for his upcoming film Street Dancer 3D but got delayed. He took in pride for the fact that despite the devastating rains, the entire unit showed up at the shoot and ‘gave their best’. He further added that the crew also included people from places like Vashi and Nalasopara, which are far away from the main city. “Thank you team Street Dancer and thank you to the production team for the organization,” he signed off. He accompanied his post with a monochrome picture of himself that sees him posing bare-body while flaunting his tattoo, in his gym.

Take a look at Varun’s post here:

Woke up pretty early at 6 to go shoot we were delayed but felt proud that the entire unit turned up and gave their best. Alot of the people were coming from Vashi or nalasopara but they still came.Thank u team street dancer and thank u to the production team for the organisation pic.twitter.com/pTvzy3syUz — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) July 2, 2019