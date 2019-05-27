Varun Dhawan is all pumped for the World Cup 2019, watch video

Divya Ramnani May 27 2019, 11.57 pm May 27 2019, 11.57 pm

As the Indian cricket team gears up for the World Cup 2019, fans are leaving no chance to pour in their support and excitement. While the entire country is rooting for Virat Kohli and his men in blue, how can our B-townies lag far behind? Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who is currently shooting for his upcoming dance film Street Dancer in Dubai, showed his love towards the game and his motherland in the most enthusiastic way.

Taking to her Instagram account, Shraddha Kapoor gave a sneak peek into the dance rehearsals for Street Dancer. However, it was all about the upcoming World Cup. A charged-up Varun Dhawan could be seen supporting Team India, as he wore a team India jersey and had the Indian flag painted on his cheeks. In the clip, the Badlapur actor could be seen telling a foreigner, “Jeeta bhai Jeetega, India Jeetega.” He further went on to chant, “Bharat Mata ki Jai,” and made that foreigner to repeat his words. LOL! Another video had Varun teasing Shraddha over junk food, who seemed to be on a diet.

Have a look at the Varun Dhawan’s video here:

Reportedly, the plot of Street Dancer revolves around the story a Punjabi boy who aspires to be a dancer, portrayed by Varun Dhawan. Shraddha Kapoor, on the other hand, will be seen as a Pakistani girl in the film. Directed by Remo D’Souza, Street Dancer also stars Sonam Bajwa, Shakti Mohan and others in pivotal roles. Earlier, the film was slated to release on November 8, 2019, however, the makers have now postponed it to January 24, 2020. It is going to clash with Kangana Ranaut’s Panga.