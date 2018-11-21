Varun Dhawan is full of scars courtesy Kalank shoot

Bollywood actor, Varun Dhawan, is currently busy in both prepping and shooting of his upcoming period drama film, Kalank. The actor makes sure to keep his fans updated about the same, by always giving us glimpses from the sets or be it his drool-worthy gym training scenes.

The Student Of The Year actor took to his social media accounts and shared an intense picture of his bruised back with various scars and it appears that the actor has really injured himself.

According to the reports, a source from the set revealed, the glimpse of the scene which Varun shared was from an intense fight scene which had Varun Dhawan to lift and throw a door at the co-actor. Unfortunately, due to ill-timing, he ended up injuring his arm. After this, the shooting was put on a halt and he was provided with a medical aid.

The source added that Varun has no plans to take a break because of his injury as Abhishek has to wrap up the ongoing schedule before it starts to rain. We love your spirit, Varun!

Kalank co-stars Madhuri Dixit, Aditya Roy Kapur, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt. Directed by Abhishek Varman and produced under the banner of Dharma Productions, the film is slated to release on April 19, 2019