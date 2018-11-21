image
Wednesday, November 21st 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Varun Dhawan is full of scars courtesy Kalank shoot

Bollywood

Varun Dhawan is full of scars courtesy Kalank shoot

Divya RamnaniDivya Ramnani   November 21 2018, 5.27 pm
back
Aditya Roy KapurAlia BhattBollywoodEntertainmentKalankMadhuri Dixitsanjay duttSonakshi SinhaVarun Dhawan
nextDeepika Padukone's Konkani wedding saree was a gift from her mom, Sabya sachchi bolta hai
ALSO READ

Koffee with Karan Season 6: Sidharth Malhotra and Aditya Roy Kapur to share the Kouch

Madhuri Dixit's blast from past with Salman Khan is a hit with fans

Pooja Bhatt: Directors had a problem with me asking for script