Varun Dhawan is IFFA... errr IIFA ready!

It seems to be a season of errors, and we are talking about spelling errors. While Bollywood’s leading stars seem to be making all the right professional moves, they can’t seem to get their spellings right. After Amitabh Bachchan pointed out Alia Bhatt’s spelling mistake recently. It’s now Varun Dhawan’s turn.

Varun has been practicing extensively for IFFA, err… we mean IIFA. Varun seems to have been so excited with his dance rehearsals, that he got the abbreviation of the International Indian Film Academy Awards wrong. While he may have called it IFFA, we are willing to pardon him given that his life revolves around a packed schedule currently.

After delivering two blockbusters back to back, namely Judwaa 2 and October, Varun is currently busy shooting for director Abhishek Varman’s Kalank. He has been constantly updating fans about the shoot schedule and it is evident that the actor has his plate full. With an already loaded schedule, Varun has also begun IIFA preparations.

Besides Varun, this year’s IIFA will also see performances by Shahid Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor. The event, which will be held in Bangkok from June 22 to 24, will be hosted by Karan Johar, Ritesh Deshmukh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aryan.

