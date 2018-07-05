Varun Dhawan is making us go ROFL with his dialogue delivery - Watch video

While he is impeccable when it comes to acting, no one can beat Varun Dhawan in comedy. Forget about the films, his Instagram feeds are more than enough for us to crown him with the title of the 'Best Comedian'. He is extremely active on social media and makes us go ROFL with his crazy videos. The recent one is no exception.

Varun's latest Instagram video sees him narrating a dialogue which is all about dard (pain). Well, the dialogue is fine but the way he delivers it is funny.

Watch the video and you would know.

[video width="640" height="1136" mp4="https://images.in.com/uploads/2018/07/1816002637343179185_266928623.mp4"][/video]

But hey, is this one of the dialogues from his upcoming film Kalank? Currently, he is busy shooting for this film along with Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Only time can tell!

Till then, here are some of the funny videos by Varun.

Keep up the fun Junior Dhawan!