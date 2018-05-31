Varun Dhawan is one happy uncle to meet his newborn niece as he exits hospital with Natasha Dalal

It’s a happy day for the Dhawans as they welcome a little princess in their family. Rohit Dhawan and wife Jaanvi Desai have become parents to a little angel and there’s no bond to their happiness. Even uncle Varun Dhawan is excited to meet his niece. As he exited the hospital along with his girlfriend Natasha Dalal, our shutterbugs got them clicked. His smile stretched from ear to ear and he sincerely looked happy to be an uncle.

While Natasha did not pose for the cameras, Varun waved at the paparazzi and splashed his broad smile. Dressed in tracks, it looked like he had come straight from his gym.

Check out their pictures here.

We are sure that chachu Varun is going the pamper his niece to the fullest and would be his favourite person in the world.

Daddy Rohit Dhawan too got snapped, BTW.

Apart from the family members, stars like Ranbir Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur too paid a visit to the new parents in the hospital.

If reports are anything to go by, the Dhawans are planning to organise a grand welcome for the little one. We are so looking forward to the pictures.