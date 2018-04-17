Varun Dhawan is outraged by the cases of rape, demands strong measures

The recent rape and murder of an eight-year-old left the country shocked and enraged. The nation rose up in protest and thousands across New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru staged massive protests. Several Bollywood celebrities too joined the protest. This included stars such as Kiran Rao, Vishal Dadlani, Rajkummar Rao, Kalki Koechlin, Aditi Rao Hydari and others. In.com caught with actor Varun Dhawan and he too had a lot to say about the horrific incident.

Varun was critical about how politics had been attached with the heinous crime. “My first reaction to this is that we should just keep politics aside in this. It has nothing to do”, he said, adding that India is a very beautiful country with many different cultures and incidents such as the Unnao and Kathua cases cannot be allowed to happen.

Varun also wondered why women are not respected in our society, when they are given their dues in our history. “We are known as a country in our history to respect women. We always give women that place, but it doesn’t reflect in our society. I don’t understand why, why can’t people understand that?” he said.

The October star advised that the law needs to be taken more seriously and it must be tougher. “I think the law needs to crack down a little bit. Not a little bit, very seriously. The Government needs to, the police needs to. Whatever needs to be done, we need to do it as citizens, as a society. This is something which is tremendously disturbing.”

He didn’t stop there. The outrage after the two incidents of rape, murder and lack of action has clearly angered the star. “Just horrific, it boils my blood and I just want to say that as a society we all need to take charge of this. I am not going to…like get scared of talking about this because I feel very, very strongly that we have to condemn it and we need to act on this to stop people from even getting a thought of doing something like this. The most horrible thing,” he raged.

