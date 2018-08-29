Varun Dhawan joins the fun with Anushka’s Sui Dhaaga memes

Sui Dhaaga’s trailer was recently released and though the film stars Varun Dhawan along with Anushka Sharma, the latter seems to have got the lion’s share of attention. As Anushka is seen in the trailer sans makeup, netizens found a new obsession and memes centered on her are doing the rounds. While there seems to be almost no end to them, the recent celebrity to indulge in the fun is none other than Varun himself.
A comic video posted by a user who goes by the name Suhavi has been going viral online. It shows Anushka and Priyanka Chopra chant Ganesh Aarti as Nick Jonas just barges in. Nick and Priyanka visited an orphanage after their engagement ceremony. Varun tweeted the video and jokingly asked why people hate Anushka. Suhavi replied saying that her video got more attention than she ever expected.
Varun and Anushka will be sharing the screen for the first time in Sui Dhaaga and the film’s Made in India tag has been catching up with many. Prior to this video, a scene from the trailer where Anushka is visibly hysteric went viral inspiring several memes. This has to be some sort of a record. Usually, memes such as these do not last long, but Anushka seems to have endured to the test of time.