Varun Dhawan joins the fun with Anushka’s Sui Dhaaga memes

Sui Dhaaga’s trailer was recently released and though the film stars Varun Dhawan along with Anushka Sharma, the latter seems to have got the lion’s share of attention. As Anushka is seen in the trailer sans makeup, netizens found a new obsession and memes centered on her are doing the rounds. While there seems to be almost no end to them, the recent celebrity to indulge in the fun is none other than Varun himself.

A comic video posted by a user who goes by the name Suhavi has been going viral online. It shows Anushka and Priyanka Chopra chant Ganesh Aarti as Nick Jonas just barges in. Nick and Priyanka visited an orphanage after their engagement ceremony. Varun tweeted the video and jokingly asked why people hate Anushka. Suhavi replied saying that her video got more attention than she ever expected.

* When she caught virat throwing garbage on the road * pic.twitter.com/2wkAGPfL0A — Hunट₹₹♂ (@nickhunterr) August 14, 2018

When you’re on a local bus & somebody offers you a seat. #SuiDhaagaMadeInIndiaTrailer #SuiDhaagaTrailer pic.twitter.com/Q3w4UDNwN5 — Shaw Stopper (@iam_anush) August 14, 2018

*When your crush says, she loves you but as a friend* pic.twitter.com/wT8Q6oXuDJ — Bittu singha🔥 (@Frustratedladk) August 14, 2018

When you’re traveling in a jam packed Mumbai local and people have been crushing your feet pic.twitter.com/wp8pdpJXhZ — ✪ Veer ✪ (@ClawedHumor) August 14, 2018

When question paper is so damn easy...that you get emotional while asking for an extra answer paper. pic.twitter.com/vhadAmpfVM — Arjun (@Zoomfatak) August 14, 2018

Varun and Anushka will be sharing the screen for the first time in Sui Dhaaga and the film’s Made in India tag has been catching up with many. Prior to this video, a scene from the trailer where Anushka is visibly hysteric went viral inspiring several memes. This has to be some sort of a record. Usually, memes such as these do not last long, but Anushka seems to have endured to the test of time.