Varun Dhawan just hinted at working with Alia Bhatt again!

All the Varia (Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt) fans are in for a treat. Varun Dhawan just hinted that he is possibly going to work with Alia Bhatt again. Both Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt are unarguably one of the most-loved onscreen pairs. Their steaming hot chemistry has always managed to create sparks on the big screen. Varun Dhawan was interacting with his followers on Twitter when one of his fans said that she wants to see him with Alia Bhatt. To her surprise, Varun hinted that they will be again seen together after Kalank. This left both, their fans and us in a tizzy!

Well, we are now guessing what is it going to be? Varun and Alia, we hope you disclose the surprise soon! The duo started their respective careers with Dharma Productions' Student Of The Year and ever since they have been our favourites. Apart from that, they have collaborated for some of the most successful entertainers like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt are currently working together for the fourth time with Abhishek Varman’s Kalank. The film also stars Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead and will release April 19, 2019.